Telugu Desam national general secretary and State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has said that will continue his legal battle against Sakshi Telugu daily for making what he called false allegations against him.

Addressing the media after attending the court in Visakhapatnam on 27 January in connection with the defamation case he filed against the Sakshi daily, Nara Lokesh said: “This is the fourth hearing and I will continue to attend them as I am sure of winning it, though it may take time.”

The TDP leader also said the government would not spare anyone who violate the law observing that some leaders were afraid of his ‘red book’.

Lokesh said he came to the city to attend court on his own expenditure and did not take even a water bottle from the government. “My mother said not to depend on the government for anything and I have been following the same.”

Expressing his view that a same person should not continue in the same post for three terms, Lokesh said that he would not continue as the TDP national general secretary after completion of the second term.

Earlier, Lokesh was given a warm welcome by Alliance leaders at the airport when he arrived in the city on 26 January night.

IT opportunities

On the growth of IT sector in Vizag, Lokesh said several companies were coming forward to set up their units in the city.

In the next five years, five lakh IT jobs would be generated in Visakhapatnam, Lokesh said adding that TCS would set up its centre in nine months. Basic facilities were already provided to the company, he said.

