Like sugar and spice makes everything nice, and since we love to give sugarry treats to our loved ones, here is an attempt at making your valentine’s day a memorable one. Be it a last-minute gift or the last course of your romantic date dinner, Vizag’s best desserts are sure to woo your better half. If you and your partner have a sweet tooth, be sure to check out this list of best desserts in Vizag.

Scroll for the city’s top 10 desserts

#1 Macarons

Who doesn’t love a box of macarons? Gift your better half a box of world-class macaroons from Sugarr, Novotel, and cherish that smile on their face. A unique choice of dessert for those who don’t enjoy chocolates or cakes. Macarons at Sugarr come with multiple flavours and be sure to pick each and everyone because we can’t decide which ones are the best!

#2 Chocolate and Nutella Piece

This dessert from Bake My Wish is my personal favourite. Loaded with chocolate and the most delicious hazelnut spread, the sinful slice is the perfect way to end any meal. The place also offers various other desserts from brownies to chocolate bombs. Be sure to visit this place for the best chocolate desserts.

#3 Caramel Tea Cake

All of us have been to the Bakers Castle, but have you tried the Caramel Tea Cake? If you are looking for a light melt-in-the-mouth dessert to satisfy your dessert cravings, then is the right choice. A perfect soft texture cake slice topped with a layer of caramelised nuts is a delight for every dessert lover. If you are not a fan of chocolate, go ahead and check this place out.

#4 Blue Berry Pound Cake

Taking your loved one out on a tea date this valentine’s? Be sure to visit the Bean Board coffee shop and try their famous blueberry pound cake. Yet another soft textured cake with blueberries here and there, topped with mouthwatering sugar glaze is just the perfect combination for your hot beverage. If you choose to go to the Ramanaidu studios branch, enjoy this cake with Vizag’s most scenic view.

#5 Naked Nutella Waffle

If you want to give your better half a taste of the west, take them to The Belgian Waffle Co. and be sure to taste the Naked Nutella Waffle. There is something about this hazelnut spread that seems to impress everyone. Paired with a soft and crispy waffle, it is one of the best desserts to impress your partner. If you would like to enjoy a view along with this sinful dessert, visit the beach road branch.

#6 Plum Cake

For someone who doesn’t enjoy desserts at all, for someone who is calorie-conscious, plum cakes are the best option. Yet another dessert in our list of best desserts in Vizag. Low in sugar and rich in dry fruits, the plum cake is a binge-worthy dessert, and the one from Tisona’s cake world is just something one should not miss. Available throughout the year, this Christmas specialty is sure to please your loved one.

#7 Tender Coconut icecream

Fan of late-night ice cream? The best place to get some creamy tender coconut ice cream is the NIC Natural Ice Cream. For all the ice cream lovers who love to endeavour scoops of creaminess, make sure to visit this place. It offers unique flavours of fresh fruits and is a very interesting choice of dessert. This is surely one of our favourite choice of the city’s best desserts for valentine’s day.

#8 Chocolate and Caramel Doughnuts

The city sadly lacks exclusive doughnut stores like Krispy Kreme or Dunkin Doughnuts. But the next best place for doughnut lovers in Visakhapatnam is Red Velvet. Their chocolate and caramel doughnuts are dressed with gooey fillings and served hot. The melt in the mouth experience is sure to make your partner fall in love with this dessert. Be sure to visit this place as they also provide a myriad range of dessert options.

#9 Ice Cream Cake

The Butterscotch Almond Amore from Ibaco is a treat for sore eyes. If you plan to surprise your partner with a special cake, go for this ice cream cake made of butterscotch and vanilla base covered in almonds and white chocolate shavings. The decedent toppings made it to our list of best desserts in Vizag. The cake serves nearly 10 people, so be sure to bring along friends and family as you celebrate your love.

#10 Chocolate Truffle premium cake

Yet another chocolate dessert for all the chocolate fanatics, the chocolate truffle premium cake from 7th Heaven is the way to your partner’s heart. A decadent piece of chocolate cake filled with chocolate ganache is heavy on the heart and soothing to the soul. Make sure the shortlist this dessert and impress your loved one.

Let us know which dessert impressed your loved one in the comments below! Enjoy these best desserts in Vizag.