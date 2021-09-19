Here is some good news for all the horror movie buffs. The leadup to Halloween this year is sorted with OTT releases across various platforms. While the conditions outside may have ghosted your trick-or-treating or costume party plans the scary stories are here to substitute it all. With no further ado, here are 7 upcoming horror movies and web series you wouldn’t want to miss in the coming one month.

#1 Midnight Mass S1

Midnight Mass is an American supernatural horror television series that tells the tale of an isolated island. This seven-episode season depicts the fall of events when a mysterious priest arrives on the island.

Premiere Date: 24 September, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix

#2 Bingo Hell

Bingo Hell is the fifth installment of the anthology, Welcome to the Blumhouse film series. This film is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrer. She previously co-wrote a screenplay on which Bingo Hell is based on.

Premiere Date: 1 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Black As Night

Black As Night is an action-horror hybrid film. The plot revolves around a teenage girl who battles a group of deadly vampires. This film is a perfect mix of social conscience and a biting sense of humor.

Premiere Date: 1 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#4 There’s Someone Inside Your House

There’s Someone Inside Your House is a slasher film adapted from the 2017 novel of the same name. The plot revolves around a student who moves to a new city (for academic reasons) and finds herself amidst gruesome murder cases. Its trailer has made it the most-awaited of all upcoming horror movies.

Premiere Date: 6 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Netflix

#5 Madres

Madres is one of the theme-related anthology films under the banner Welcome to the Blumhouse. This film is set in the 1970s and revolves around a Mexican-American family who moves into a new house. They soon find things creepy around the personal items of previous owners.

Premiere Date: 8 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#6 The Manor

The Manor is one of the theme-related anthology films under the banner Welcome to the Blumhouse. This plot revolves around a woman who suffers a stroke and moves into a historic nursing home. She starts to suspect unnatural events in the house and goes through physical turmoil to get out of the nursing house.

Premiere Date: 8 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#7 I Know What You Did Last Summer S1

I Know What You Did Last Summer is a teen horror television series based on the 1973 novel of the same name. A group of friends draw a veil over a car accident in which they kill a man. The plot revolves around a brutal killer who stalks these friends until death. This series is the most-anticipated of all upcoming horror shows, being a remake of the hit 1997 movie of the same name.

Premiere Date: 15 October, 2021

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Here’s our collection of curated horror watchlists for you to utilise for a weekend scare-binge.