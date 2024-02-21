While Visakhapatnam might not match the notorious traffic snarls of larger cities, its escalating congestion is a cause for concern. Every year, the number of cars and bikes on the road keeps going up. It’s like more people are getting vehicles, and our roads are struggling to handle all of them, especially during busy times. And guess what? It’s getting worse!

Vizag, once known for its breezy and navigable roads, is now witnessing a considerable influx of vehicles. Every year, about 25,000 to 40,000 new vehicles hit the roads of Vizag. That’s a lot! And to make matters worse, the roads are not getting any wider, transforming its once-laid-back vibe into a bustling urban landscape.

Impact on the City

The increasing traffic is changing daily life in Vizag. Residents who once enjoyed relaxed drives now face congestion, especially during peak hours. While Vizag may not yet experience gridlock akin to larger cities, the trend is alarming. We spoke with a few residents to understand their take on the traffic situation in Vizag and all seemed to share the same concern

Arihant Tatiya, 21, shared how it is annoying to commute during evening hours. “There is no traffic management at the busy junctions. Moreover, there is just senesless barricading in various parts of the city which has led to a further increase in congestion.” He also stressed on how there is a lack of traffic sense among citizens themselves. “Auto-drivers and bus drivers do not care about traffic rules causing way too much ruckus.”

Sangeeta Rathi, a homemaker who drives a 2-wheeler daily seemed extremely agitated about the closure of the road at the turn towards VIP Road.. “Now, either we have to travel one more kilometre in one of the busiest roads or take a shortcut through the narrow lanes of Balaji Nagar. This is causing so much traffic jams in all these narrow lanes. You will also find people taking the wrong way regularly just to avoid the closure. How is it serving any purpose? I feel traffic in Vizag has increased five times since the pandemic, and it is scary the way some people drive.”

Shikhar Jaiswal, 32, stays close to the beach and is tired of the yearly restrictions and difficulty of commuting to and from home during special events. “As much as the police try to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, it only gets worse. A huge amount of people come towards the beach despite being aware of traffic restrictions causing difficulty for commuters who live there. Moreover, auto drivers are a menace.”

Vinay G, 63, has spent a considerable part of his life in Vizag, he could not help but compare. “The city has changed so much and the traffic congestion, daily honking, makes it all the more clear. My children don’t allow me to take the two-wheeler out any more due to my age as well as due to safety concerns on road. The main issue I feel is everyone is in a rush, no one wants to follow any rule.”

The way ahead

A week ago, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India Limited provided 32 traffic motorcycles and a towing vehicle to Visakhapatnam City Police as part of its CSR initiative. The vehicles were handed over during a ceremony at RK Beach, attended by City Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna. Plans were also announced to install 40 traffic signboards along the route from the AMNS plant to Sheelanagar. But does the problem end there?

While initiatives like providing traffic motorcycles and signboards are positive steps, addressing the root causes of traffic congestion requires ongoing efforts. Both authorities and citizens need to work together to promote safer and more efficient transportation systems

