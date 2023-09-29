The East Coast Railway (ECoR), in its latest announcement, has decided to extend the services of the two weekly special trains connecting Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad and Tirupati.

Train number 08579, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special train, will leave Visakhapatnam every Wednesday at 7:00 PM from 4 October to 29 November 2023 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 9:05 AM. In the return direction, train number 08580, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special train, will leave Secunderabad every Thursday at 7:40 PM from 5 October to 30 November to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 9:15 AM.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Similarly, train number 08583, Visakhapatnam-Tirupati weekly special train, will leave Visakhapatnam every Monday at 7:00 PM from 2 October to 27 November to reach Tirupati on the next day at 9:15 AM. In the return direction, train number 08584, Tirupati-Visakhapatnam weekly special, will leave Tirupati at 9:55 AM revert Tuesday from 3 October to 28 November to reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 10:15 AM.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches.

Passengers are requested to make note of this extension in the services of weekly special trains connecting Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad and Tirupati.

