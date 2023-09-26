To meet the public demand, the Indian Railways has extended the Varanasi-Sambalpur Express up to Visakhapatnam. This comes against the backdrop of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s promise to improve rail connectivity and infrastructure in southern and western Odisha. The railways released a statement regarding the extension.

As per the official statement, train number 18312/11, the express train connecting Varanasi and Sambalpur, has been extended to Visakhapatnam. Nevertheless, the date from which this extension will come into effect has not been announced yet.

This move is expected to have a strategic advantage as it links the remote areas of Odisha to the city of Visakhapatnam, which is blooming with hospitals and many other facilities.

