Are you considering a weekend vacation from Visakhapatnam (Vizag) to the holy city of Srisailam? Because it will be more than just an exploration of breathtaking scenery and engaging stopovers. Whether you go by car or train, the route offers a lovely blend of natural beauty and cultural attractions. In addition to visiting the majestic Srisailam temple, here are some other attractions you should definitely checkout during your journey.

Dindi Reservoir

Began your journey with a visit to the Dindi Reservoir, which falls on the way from Vizag to Srisailam. Surrounded by the greenery, the reservoir offers a peaceful atmosphere. Make a quick stop at this scenic beauty, capture it, and maybe book a boat ride if time permits.

Amrabad Tiger Reservoir

Despite its presence in Nallamala Forest, the Amrabad Tiger Reservoir is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts. Though you may have to take a slight detour, it is said to be worthwhile. Keep a keen eye out for glimpses of wildlife and explore the forested surroundings. Make sure to check for any local guidelines and restrictions in the area.

Octopus Viewpoint

Octopus Viewpoint is said to be an exceptional viewpoint which is worth the visit during your trip from Vizag to Srisailam. Providing panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys, this viewpoint is an excellent place to stretch your legs and enjoy a refreshing break.

Nandi Park

Nandi Park, an amusement park on the road to Srisailam, is a great stop for families for a quick break. The park includes a variety of rides and recreational activities, making it ideal for a quick dose of fun and relaxation. Families travelling with kids will find this to be the perfect destination.

Srisailam Dam

As you reach your destination, the famous Srisailam Dam awaits. Being one of the key attractions in the region, the dam does not fail to provide spectacular views of the nearby river Krishna to its visitors. You can also book a motorboat ride to get closer to the dam or just simply admire the work of engineering.

Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, adventure seeker, or someone seeking a serene escape, the journey from Vizag to Srisailam ensures multiple experiences. From reservoirs to wildlife encounters and amusement parks, each stop along the way adds a level of excitement to the trip.

