The monsoon rains have commenced for Vizag and are strengthening a day at a time. Since last evening, the city has witnessed a good amount of rainfall, thereby dropping the mercury levels. This comes as a relief for the Vizagites, who experienced a very hot summer last month. Speaking to Yo! Vizag about the monsoon onset, Andhra Pradesh Weatherman aka Sai Praneeth said the situation in the city will continue to be the same till this weekend.

“The monsoon is getting stronger gradually and Vizag can expect a good amount of rainfall of 10 cm this week”, said the Weatherman. He also said that not just Vizag but several coastal cities of Andhra Pradesh will witness frequent rains throughout the week. Further, he mentioned that there will be a downpour during midnight, and early morning, while the days are expected to be mildly windy and pleasant.

This morning, many parts of Vizag witnessed rains until it came to a halt at around 10 am. Speaking about the westerly winds, Praneeth informed that a monsoon trough has formed near West Bengal, which will direct winds towards the southern coastal cities such as Vizag. “The trough which has formed in the west will ensure a more windy climate in Vizag thereby ensuring cooler temperatures”, he added.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.