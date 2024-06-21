The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a thunderstorm alert, saying that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in various parts of Andhra Pradesh (AP) in the coming days. The forecast indicates thunderstorms in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema.

The Southwest Monsoon set over the State on 2 June, and is expected to cover the entirety of Andhra Pradesh by 20 June 2024. According to a weather report by Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, these places are likely to receive rainfall in the coming days:

20 June:

• Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru and Tirupathi districts.

• Very light to light rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, YSR, Annamayya and Chittoor districts.

21 June:

• Very light to light rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru and Krishna districts.

22 June:

• Very light to light rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts.

23 June:

• Very light to light rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Sri Satya Sai, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupathi districts.

24 June:

• Moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Krishna and Bapatla districts.

• Very light to light rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Ananthapuram, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupathi districts.

A cyclonic circulation is present over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjacent Telangana at an altitude of 5.8 km above mean sea level. Citizens of AP are advised to remain vigilant of this thunderstorm alert and move carefully.

