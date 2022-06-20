The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is conducting a contest for the public to come up with creative ways to promote the plastic ban in Vizag. It is already known that the civic body enforced a ban on single-use plastics earlier this month. To further emphasize the ban, GVMC is now asking the public to create songs, slogans, metaphors, plays, essays, stories, paintings etc.

The songs, slogans, or paintings must carry the theme of the plastic ban. Contestants can either mail their ideas to the GVMC on WhatsApp at +91 9666909192 or mail them to [email protected]

GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha IAS thanked the public for extending their support for the plastic ban in Vizag, Further, he pointed out that single-use plastics are still being used at several locations in the city, which needs to be eradicated completely.

