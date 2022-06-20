On Sunday, 19 June 2022, the Vigilance and Enforcement Department officials have conducted surprise raids at various fish markets in Visakhapatnam based on multiple complaints received from several consumers. The authorities were seen checking the alleged irregularities in weighing scales used by the vendors.

A total of 24 cases have been booked against shopkeepers for using faulty weighing scales to cheat customers. The raids were conducted at two fish markets, one in Gopalapatnam and the other in RTC Complex, Dwaraka Nagar of Visakhapatnam. Additional SP of Vigilance & Enforcement Department G Swaroopa Rani said that they conducted unnotified raids on 84 shops which sold fish, chicken, and mutton.

The authorities have found 24 shopkeepers using faulty weighing scales, with almost 300gm shortage for each kg sold. These discrepancies were immediately taken note of and cases were filed against traders during the joint raids.

All the weighing scales were seized by the department officials upon registering cases against them. A fine of ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 was charged against the shopkeepers to release the seized equipment.

The officials also clarified that there were no complaints about the quality of meat sold as no chemical traces were found.

