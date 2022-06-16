Vizag has an endless list of interesting stories to its name. Be it about the historical monuments, important events in the pre-independence era, or prominent people from the city, these age-old stories never fail to amaze us. Though these symbols of the past have been carefully conserved by the authorities, some go unmaintained and unnoticed. One such proud and still-standing symbol of the rich history of Visakhapatnam is the Andhra Medical College (AMC). How many of you know that it was initially named the Vizagapatam Medical College? Vijjeswarapu Edward Paul, an enthusiast of the city’s history, brings forward the original story behind the AMC and how it got its name.

The Telugu-speaking people made several representations to Madras Government to establish a Medical College in Telugu districts. In response to those representations, the government took the proposal into active consideration in 1920 to establish a Medical College in Vizagapatam (Visakhapatnam was known as Vizagapatam during British Period).

Finally, a Medical College was established in 1923, which was referred to as Vizagapatam Medical College or Medical College, Vizagapatam. The College was opened on 1st July 1923 in the building which was originally constructed for Medical School. Presently (2022) in its place stand the Anatomy Block. This Medical School building was constructed by Smt. Gode Chitti Janakayyamma, wife of late Gode Narayana Gajapathi Rao, a local Zamindar for which the foundation stone was laid by the Governor of Madras on 20th February 1905. It was completed in the year 1909-10.

The building had a short and ill-fated history, which has a story of its own. However, this building had the distinction of having housed all the three Medical Institutions that were raised in Visakhapatnam – Medical School, Civil Hospital (King George Hospital) and Medical College (Andhra Medical College). After its construction, it remained unused for some years. Later it was used, first as a Medical School. It was then used as a temporary Civil Hospital, while the old Dispensary buildings collapsed and new Civil Hospital buildings were under construction. After the Civil Hospital was shifted to its new buildings in April 1923, the Medical College was started in this old Medical School building in July 1923.

The first Principal was Lt. Col. Frederick Jasper Anderson, M.C., M.B.B.S (Lond)., F.R.C.S (Eng)., I. M.S. The first batch consisted of 32 students.

The departments that were started, were Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Anatomy and Physiology. The College was formally opened by Diwan Bahadur Raja Panuganti Ramarayaningar, Minister for local self-government on 19th July 1923. The College was attached to a new Civil Hospital with 270 beds, which was named King George Hospital and was utilised for clinical teaching of the students. The Government of Madras restricted the number of students for admission to 50, with preference being given to students from Telugu districts. The first batch of students was only 32. Initially, the college was affiliated to Madras University. After the establishment of Andhra University, the Medical College was affiliated to it in the year 1926-27. The percentage of passes in the first year was 58.6 per cent. As the college was in the first year of its existence, it had to work with certain disadvantages, such as lack of accommodation, equipment and laboratory facilities. In spite of these difficulties, the College worked satisfactorily.

The second academic year commenced on 3rd July 1924 and ended on 14th March 1925. There were 62 students on the rolls in the first and second-year classes. One woman candidate applied for admission, but she could not be admitted for want of a separate ladies’ room and washroom facilities. The Madras University has granted the affiliation for the 1st MBBS or LMS course. Affiliation for the 2nd year was granted provisionally for one year pending completion of certain improvements in staff, building and equipment.

The foundation stone for the first building of the Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, (Pathology, Bacteriology, and Hygiene Block) was laid by the Governor on the 16th of January 1925. It was completed and opened by the Governor on 12th December 1927.

Another block for accommodating Physiology, Bio-Chemistry and Anatomy was constructed in the place where the old civil dispensary buildings were located.

Two new professors (Ophthalmology and Midwifery) and two assistant professors (in medicine and surgery) were added in 1926-27. The strength of the college rose from 78 in the year 1925-26 to 156. But still, the number of candidates seeking admission was lower than the Government prescribed limit of 50. Thereby almost every applicant possessing the minimum qualification prescribed for admission was admitted and there was no selection as such. Even though the College was opened for the benefit of the students from Telugu districts, it was observed that 32 of the 156 students were not natives of Telugu districts, while on the other hand a number of Telugu applicants were admitted to Madras Medical College. Out of the 156 students who appeared for University examinations 93 passed i.e 59 per cent whereas the percentage of passes in the previous year was only 33 per cent.

By the year 1926-27, the construction of the Medical College was almost complete except for water supply and electrical fittings. The fifth and final year class was started in July 1927. By this time, the college was fully affiliated to Andhra University. The first batch of Medical students passed out in 1928. The government decided to have a joint selection committee to make the selection of candidates for both Medical Colleges at Madras and Vizagapatam from a common list of applicants.

Two professors and eleven assistant professors were added to the staff during the year 1927-28. There were 129 students on the rolls. University examination results were not as encouraging as those in the previous year. In the year 1929-30, the teaching staff was strengthened by the appointment of a professor of pharmacology and raising the status of lecturer in diseases of ear, nose and throat to that of a Civil Surgeon. There were 147 students during the year. The percentage increased from 31.6 to 35.2 There were 155 students on the rolls of the Medical College during the year 1931- 32 as against 142 in the previous year. The percentage of passes in the final M.B.B.S. and L.M.S., examinations was 35 as compared with 44 in the previous year. The M.B.B.S and L.M.S courses were identical. To clarify the difference between MBBS and LMS degrees, this may not be an out of place to mention that, Madras University initially used to award basic Medical degrees as M.B & C.M (Medicinae Baccalaureus et Chirurgiae Magister). M.B.& C.M., and LMS (Licentiate in Medicine & Surgery) were two different courses then. In the year 1913-14 the University adopted a new set of regulations. According to the University, the M.B & C.M degree has been reduced to M.B.B.S. From that time onwards the courses and examinations for MBBS and LMS were one and the same. The difference is only in the pass marks. 50 per cent for MBBS and 40 per cent for LMS. Both were degrees awarded by the University. After the affiliation of Vizagapatam Medical College to Andhra University in 1926-27, Andhra University also followed the same system as Madras University.

A hostel to accommodate 48 male students was constructed at a place between College and Hospital and occupied in the year 1930-31. This building was later used as a hostel for women students after a separate building for Men’s hostel was constructed behind the Collector’s office. Each male student used to pay Rs. 3 towards hostel rent and Rs. 18 towards mess charges as per the reports of the year 1938.

A new block (for Materia Medica and Pharmacology) of the Medical College was completed during the year 1932-33. In 1936, Dr C.R.Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, having come to know that no women students were joining the medical college lamented “ no girls are admitted into the Medical College because there is no proper residence organised for them; and of course, no residence has been organised because none have been admitted”. In his usual wit, he also said “On occasions like this a Vice-Chancellor has to enact the ‘Beggar’s Opera’ and appeal to Government, to the landed aristocracy, and the Merchant Princes for generous financial assistance”. He thus made an appeal for the construction of a hostel for women students of Medical College.

The Inspectors of the Medical Council of India inspected the Vizagapatam Medical College in January 1937. In spite of the improvements and additions to the staff, etc., made in the College and King George Hospital, the recognition of the Andhra University degree was not permitted by the Medical Council of India. The construction of a new outpatient department in the King George Hospital, Vizagapatam, which was one of the improvements insisted on by the Medical Council of India, was taken up. The Indian Medical Council granted temporary recognition to the Medical degrees of the Andhra University for two years from 1st December 1938.

The Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University Dr C. R. Reddy made a proposal to the Government in 1936, to rename the Vizagapatam Medical College as Andhra Medical College. The Government accepted his proposal and renamed the Medical College at Vizagapatam as Andhra Medical College on 29th February 1940 through a Gazette notification.

The writer wishes to express his gratitude to Dr R. Ahi Krishna, former Principal of Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, for sharing the rare and old photographs and for permitting to use them in this article.