With mercury levels coming down below 20 degrees Celsius in several parts of Visakhapatnam, people in the city have been experiencing cold weather for the past two days, while doctors suggest children and the aged to be extra cautious as chill in the air may trigger health issues like respiratory and heart problems, dry skin, asthma, cold and cough.

People in the city are seen as fully geared when they come out by wearing monkey caps, masks, and sweaters in the mornings and nights.

While Arilova recorded over 17 degrees Celsius, it was around 14 in Pendurrthi for the past two days. Similarly, several areas in the city recorded below 20 degrees Celsius in the past two days.

Meanwhile, poor visibility due to thick fog in the Visakhapatnam airport area is causing delays in the landing of several flights. According to the airport authorities, flights from Hyderabad and Chennai are getting delayed 45 to 50 minutes. Against this backdrop, the IMD has been issuing a special bulletin to the airport authorities on the fog forecast. It has also advised the general public to drive carefully using fog lights whenever thick fog envelops their area.

Adding to the winter weather woes, heavy rain has been forecast for Visakhapatnam and other areas like Nellore, Chittoor, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam on 18 December under the influence of a low-pressure area formed in the south-east Bay of Bengal. It is likely to strengthen further in the next two days and cause rains in several parts of the State, according to IMD.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu