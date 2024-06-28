Rangasai Nataka Sangham, which was established by Sai, popularly known as Badangir Sai, will be organising ‘Surabhi natakotsavalu’ (drama festival) in Visakhapatnam for one week from 29 June. Surabhi, a well-known theatre group which has been staging plays all over the country for the past 140 years, has a unique place in the history of theatre arts. It was Sai who had introduced Surabhi plays to the people of Visakhapatnam and over 100 dramas were staged in the district so far.

According to the organisation, the drama festival will be organised at Kalabharathi Auditorium at Maddilapalem from 29 June to 5 July at 6:15 pm.

The dramas to be staged are:

Mayabazar (29 June), Bhakta Prahlada (30 June), Lavakusa (1 July), Bhukailas (2 July), Patala Bhairavi (3 July), Srikrishna Leelalu (4 July) and Mayabazar for a second time (5 July).

Balangir Sai and senior journalist N Nageswara Rao will be the organisers of the programme. SRK Infra Project Private Limited Chairman M S A Raju, Kancharla Achyut Rao, Kala Hospital Dictor P V Ramanamurthy, V V Namana Rao, V V Ramana Murthy, Dr Surapaneni Vijayakumar, Mavuri Venkataramana, Paida Krishna Prasad and others in the city are contributing their bit for the festival.

There is no entry fee and all are invited to the festival. Organisers of the programme have appealed to the people of Visakhapatnam to come and enjoy the drama feast at ‘Surabhi Natakotsavalu’, and encourage the Surabhi group.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.