In a major fire accident, Dino Park on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam was gutted on 13 August.

According to reports, fire broke out at the Dino Park (Robotics Adventure walkway) and soon it spread to the entire area with thick smoke billowing from it.

The park staff immediately alerted the fire station and the police, who rushed to the spot.

Preliminary reports attribute the cause of the fire to a short-circuit, and fire brigade personnel were seen battling to extinguish the razing fire.

For the children in the city, the park is the right place for them to have a thrilling experience. Like a horror house, a walkway in the park makes children experience a thrill as robotic dinosaurs, unexpectedly, greet them. Fortunately, the park remains closed in the mornings.

Frequent fire accidents in the city are worrying the residents of the City of Destiny. Even as the probe is going on into the cause of the fire accident at Seven Hills Hospital which took place in a couple of days ago, the fire at the park is a cause for concern.

Spanning six months, fire accidents were reported in Visakhapatnam at Indus Hospital, Medicover, KGH, the railway station, Seven Hills Hospital and now at Dino Park.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu