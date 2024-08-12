Close on the heels of a fire accident at Medicover Hospital in Visakhapatnam, a similar incident took place at Seven Hills Hospital in the city on 11 August raising doubts over safety at hospitals.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the sixth floor of the hospital causing panic among patients and their attendants.

Following the information, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Short-circuit is said to be the cause.

City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi along with staff reached the hospital and inspected the hospital building and the floor where the fire broke out. The CP said that he would share further details after inquiry.

Incidents of fire accidents at hospitals are being reported frequently of late raising doubts over security norms being followed by the managements.

Prior to the accident at Seven Hills Hospital, on 29 July, a fire broke out at Medicover Hospital at Venkojipalem in Visakhapatnam at midnight following an explosion of UPS batteries on the ground floor of the building, which caused the fire.

With thick smoke that billowed from the first floor spreading through the entire building, relatives of the patients inside the hospital ran helter-skelter in panic.

In June, the explosion of a battery at an ICU ward of the CSR block in KGH triggers fire. However, the staff immediately swung into action and shifted patients to another ward. Fortunately, none sustained any burn injuries in the incident.

Similarly, a fire broke out at Indus Hospital in the heart of the city in December. Owing to a short circuit, fire broke out in one of the operation theatres on the second floor of the hospital.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu