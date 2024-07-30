A fire broke out at Medicover Hospital at Venkojipalem in Visakhapatnam at midnight on 29 July causing panic among patients.

According to reports, the explosion of UPS batteries on the ground floor of the building caused the fire. With thick smoke that billowed from the first floor spreading throughout the entire building, relatives of the patients inside the hospital ran helter-skelter in panic. Following the information, fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control averting a major danger.

In recent times, incidents of fire accidents at hospitals have been reported frequently raising doubts over security norms being followed by the managements.

Last month, the explosion of a battery at an ICU ward of the CSR block in KGH triggered a fire. However, the staff immediately swung into action and shifted patients to another ward. Fortunately, none sustained any burn injuries in the incident.

Similarly, a fire broke out at Indus Hospital in the heart of the city in December last. Owing to a short circuit, a fire broke out in one of the operation theatres on the second floor of the hospital. With the help of the police and fire service personnel, patients were shifted to nearby hospitals. These incidents call for an immediate inspection of fire safety measures being taken by the managements of hospitals in the city.

Further updates regarding the fire at Medicover Hospital, Venkojipalem, in Visakhapatnam are awaited.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu