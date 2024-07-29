District Collector M N Harendra Prasad has wished success for the athletes from India at the ongoing Olympics in Paris. Launching a selfie point put up on the premises of the Visakhapatnam Collectorate with a slogan — Cheer for India — the Collector hailed Manu Bhaker who won the first medal for India in shooting at the Paris Olympics. He hoped more athletes from the country would win medals at the global event and bring fame to the nation.

Sportspersons should take inspiration from Manu Bhaker and strive to shine in the national and international events, the Collector said. “It is heartening that as many as 117 athletes from the country are participating in the Olympic games,” he said.

The selfie point was put up by the District Sports Authority (DSA) in Visakhapatnam to create awareness and enthusiasm about the Olympics.

