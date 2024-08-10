Cheap, quick, and regular – one of the most carefree modes of transportation in Vizag is undoubtedly the RTC bus. Operational since time immemorial, these RTC buses have carried generations of our families through the city’s winding streets. Another thing that stands out about these buses is that they bring together people from different corners of the city and different walks of life, causing an interesting mix of social groups. Here are 8 types of people that we at Yo Vizag observed during our adventures on the local buses in Visakhapatnam:

1. The solo traveller

Strapped with a backpack or lugging around a suitcase, the solo traveller is easy to spot. They’re either going to or coming from the Visakhapatnam Railway Station or Bus Depot. Whether they’re leaving town or returning home, they’re usually on the phone assuring family members that they’re safe.

2. The working woman

The working woman is here every day, so much so that she’s usually friendly with the bus conductor. Her time on the bus is valuable – it is the few stress-free moments she gets to herself before and after work. She might usually be listening to music, looking out the window, or making conversation with another regular passenger.

3. Free Netflix

There’s nothing better than free stuff, especially free entertainment. If you’re lucky, you may end up with a binge-watcher as your seatmate, and get to watch something interesting along with them. Whether or not you’re familiar with the show – we bet you’re going to get invested and experience heartbreak when your seatmate has to leave!

4. The students

If you take the bus in the mornings or evenings, the rush of noisy students is unavoidable as they get on with their hefty backpacks. The boys goof off in the back seats, while the girls giggle and joke around up front. It is amusing to watch them all lift their bus passes in unison when the conductor asks for tickets.

5. Reel scroller

This individual is a relatable one. They switch on their phones once they find their seats – and then start scrolling away. Whether it’s Instagram reels or YouTube shorts, they can be found laughing by themselves at something funny, despite the chaos surrounding them. It can get slightly annoying for other passengers if they’re doing it with the volume turned up, though.

6. Podcasters

This is where the entertainment peaks. The podcasters are a duo of friends or family chattering away amongst themselves. The topic of conversation usually involves some drama going on in their lives. The gossip is usually exciting, and we can’t help but eavesdrop for a moment!

7. The family

The first thing ‘the family’ does when climbing aboard the bus is look for seats for the kids. People on the bus are usually welcoming, making space and patting the seats to invite the children to come sit. With kids on board, the bus is filled with sounds of squealing laughter and chatter or restless complaints and crying.

8. The runners

Who said you need a track to train for athletics? Running to catch the bus is a sport, and some passengers train for it every day, sprinting after the bus as it leaves their stop.

This article can’t end without an honourable mention of RTC bus drivers, who simply excel in the art of stepping on the accelerator and getting us to places on time. Apart from that, have you ever come across any of the aforementioned types of people on the buses in Visakhapatnam? Let us know in the comments!

Disclaimer: This article is purely humour-related and not to offend or hurt anyone. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and not Yo! Vizag.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.