Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War, which hit the theatres on 2 October, has set the box office on fire. The high-octane action-thriller has earned Rs 53.35 crore on its first day to create new benchmarks. Toppling the figures registered by Thugs of Hindostan, War has now become the film to earn the highest amount on Day 1 at the box office.

Announcing the same, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “War creates History. Sets new benchmarks for Hindi films… Big holiday [Gandhi Jayanti]+unprecedented hype results in mind-boggling Day 1 total. Crosses the previous best – Thugs of Hindostan – by a margin, despite lower screen count.”

Mr. Adarsh further tweeted that War now accounts for the highest Day 1 box office collection for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and filmmakers Yash Raj Films.

War, despite facing a tough fight from Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in South India and Hollywood release Joker, has managed to pull off a massive feat, with its Day 1 box office collection. Adding to the delight of the makers, the film seems to have struck gold overseas as well.