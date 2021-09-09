While Vinayaka Chavithi is an iconic festival and should be celebrated in complete fervour, people also need to celebrate responsibly and think about the environment. The conventional Lord Ganesha idol is made with plaster of Paris (POP). This idol, when immersed in a water body, causes water pollution and is detrimental to our environment. Hence, a lot of people have shifted to placing eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols, made of clay or other natural materials, in their homes. In order to promote eco-friendly Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations, and as part of their Go Green Initiative, Waltair Round Table 92 distributed clay Lord Ganesha idols at CMR Central in Vizag on Wednesday.

The event began at 5 pm, on Wednesday, when Mr. Kankatala Mallikharjuna Rao, an honorary member of Waltair Round Table 92, gave away the first clay idol along with Mr. Balaji Mavuri. The idols were distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis to the public gathered. Even before the event began, a huge number of people had queued up in CMR Central to get their own clay Lord Ganesha idol. More than 1000 clay Lord Ganesha idols were distributed within two hours. These idols had been procured especially for this initiative by a Waltair Round Table 92 member.

In order to engage kids in the festival of Vinayaka Chavithi, Waltair Round Table 92 is planning to conduct an idol-making workshop for children in Vizag where they can make their own eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols.

With a number of activities conducted every month, Waltair Round Table has been consistently pushing its Go Green Initiative, encouraging people to adopt a greener way of living that will not harm our environment. Last year, the organisation had conducted a variety of community services in Vizag for an entire week. The activities performed included distribution of groceries, blood donation camp, beach cleanup drive, painting competition for kids and distribution of masks and sanitisers.

About Waltair Round Table 92

Round Table India is a non-religious, non-political, and non-sectarian organisation focussing on building infrastructure for the education of underprivileged children. Waltair Round Table (WRT) 92, which is part of RTI India, got chartered on 11 December 1988. WRT 92 has been one of the strong pillars of Round Table India promoting service through fellowship. Over the years, WRT 92 has constructed a number of school buildings, organised medical camps, blood donation camps, and helmed many other social service activities in and around Vizag.