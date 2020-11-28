Waltair Round Table 92, which is an affiliated chapter of Round Table India (RTI), organised community service activities in Vizag for a week this month. Planned as part of the RTI Week, the activities saw members of the Waltair Round Table 92 take an active part in several community activities held across Vizag city.

The first day of the activities had the members distribute monthly groceries, worth Rs 20,000, at PAPA Home, Police Barracks. On the following day, a blood donation camp was held at AS Raja Blood Bank in Vizag. As many as 34 members of Waltair Round Table 92 volunteered for donating blood. While the third day saw the members take up a beach cleanup drive, with Vizag Volunteers, as part of the Go Green initiative, the subsequent day had a painting competition- Taare Zameen Par -conducted for kids at Generation Yuva, Marripalem. The final day of the activities was reserved for the distribution of masks and sanitizers for 80 children and 20 staff members at PAPA Home, Seethammadhara.

It may be noted that the activities were conducted with safety measures in place, given the current pandemic situation.

Round Table India is a non-religious, non-political, and non-sectarian organisation focussing on building infrastructure for the education of underprivileged children. Waltair Round Table (WRT) 92, which is part of RTI India, got chartered on 11 December 1988. WRT 92 has been one of the strong pillars of Round Table India promoting service through fellowship. Over the years, WRT 92 has constructed a number of school buildings, organised medical camps, blood donation camps, and helmed many other social service activities in and around Vizag.