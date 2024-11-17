Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad was reportedly trapped and arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a proprietor of Mumbai-based company on 16 November.

The DRM reportedly demanded Rs 25 lakh for reduction of penalty imposed for underperformance of the contract awarded to the proprietor of the Mumbai-based firm.

According to reports, the CBI sleuths also searched the DRM’s office in Visakhapatnam and seized several documents.

An officer of the 1991 batch of Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineers, Saurabh Prasad took over as the Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division on 21 July 2023.

Prior to it, he was the chief rolling stock engineer, Central Railway. He has a vast experience in train operations and management.

This is the second case of a DRM being trapped by the CBI in Andhra Pradesh.

In July, CBI sleuths arrested the DRM Guntakal Vineet Singh along with five others for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakhs from a contractor for doing a Favour.

Also read- Automatic train protection system to be set up between Bhadrak, Visakhapatnam railway stations

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu