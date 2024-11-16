An important system prioritising safety has been set in place by Indian Railways. Led by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this project plans to install a Kavach system or an automatic train protection system between Ranital (Bhadrak) in Odisha and Duvvada (Visakhapatnam) stations in Andhra Pradesh. The Kavach system is a high-priority initiative for the authorities as having a train protection system would ensure safety on critical rail corridors. According to an official statement released about the development, a tender has been notified for the survey, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of Kavach equipment, as well as other associated works, with an estimated value of about Rs 280 crore.

However, a detailed estimation is underway for installing Kavach in the remaining sections of ECoR. It is also focusing on modern signalling and interlocking systems to minimize human error.

This Bhadrak-Visakhapatnam corridor, being an important stretch of the Howrach-Chennai main line, spans 595 km, and the instalment of the Kavach (automatic train protection) system is integral to the safety of the trains that travel through it.

About the Kavach System

Kavach is an advanced, homegrown Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system aimed at enhancing railway safety by preventing collisions and minimizing operational risks.

This cutting-edge technology will introduce features like automatic braking, speed regulation, and protection against human errors during emergencies. The implementation plan involves installing equipment on tracks, level crossing gates, and railway stations within the specified section, with dedicated towers for the system to be added in subsequent phases.

After completing the necessary infrastructure, Kavach devices will be integrated into trains operating on this high-traffic corridor. This will enable seamless real-time communication between trains, stations, and control centers, significantly reducing the chances of accidents.

The deployment of the Kavach system on the crucial Howrah-Chennai Main Line is expected to set a new standard in rail safety and technology integration. By minimizing risks such as Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) and head-on collisions, it promises a safer and more secure travel experience for passengers, according to the official statement.

