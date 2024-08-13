On 11 August 2024, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) successfully loaded the first refrigerator container rake carrying 1,080 tonnes of frozen shrimp from the Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) of the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) in Visakhapatnam. This event marks a significant milestone for the division. The shipment was dispatched to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Central Park (JNPT), Mumbai.

The inaugural rake, comprised of wagons equipped with power packs, transported 1,080 tonnes of frozen shrimp, carried in wagons equipped with power packs. This move aids in opening up new traffic and generating additional revenue. Previously, this cargo was moved by road, but thanks to the concerted efforts of CONCOR and the Waltair Division, the traffic has now transitioned to rail.

This shift to rail transport for such a substantial quantity of frozen shrimp not only signifies a change in logistics but also boosts the freight earnings of the Waltair Division.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad praised the team, stating that the Waltair Division remains committed to enhancing freight services and exploring innovative solutions to increase revenue. The introduction of the first-ever refrigerator rake highlights the capability of the Waltair Division to handle specialized cargo efficiently, and opens up new avenues for more growth in freight operations in Visakhapatnam.

