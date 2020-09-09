The parks and museums maintained by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) across the city were spruced up, as they were permitted to open, following the relaxation of lockdown norms. The development authority has decided to permit the public to visit the tourist spots from 10 September.

In line with the move, the VMRDA Secretary, Ganesh Kumar organised a meeting to discuss this issue on Tuesday. He appointed special teams to review the arrangements and safety measures at the tourist locations controlled by VMRDA, including Kailasagiri, YSR City Central Park, Tenneti Park, VMRDA Health Arena, and Telugu Museum.

During the meeting, Mr Kumar directed the officials to make sure visitors wear face masks and observe physical distancing without fail, after they open the parks and museums. He further asked the teams to monitor the disinfection activities taken up at these spots regularly. Stating that there will be no change in the visiting hours, the VMRDA Secretary ordered the staff to ensure that the public does not spit in these places. According to the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government, Mr Kumar said that persons above 65 years, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years were advised not to visit parks and museums. He added that the toy train on Kailasagiri will be operational only after satisfying the operational testing and safety guidelines.

Earlier on 5 September, the tourist spots, including Borra Caves in Vizag Agency, which are under the control of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) have been opened for the public in the district. The APTDC also resumed boating services at Rushikonda Beach in Vizag. The film shoots too gained momentum in Vizag after being shuttered down for the past few months owing to the health concerns around the novel coronavirus crisis and the nationwide lockdown.