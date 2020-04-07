Vizag zoo steps up safety measures as New York tiger tests positive for COVID-19

The rapidly-spreading coronavirus has now begun to affect animals. In the latest, a tiger in New York’s Bronx zoo tested positive for COVID-19. In wake of the new development, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has issued advisories to zoos across India. In line with the directives, the authorities at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag have been working round the clock to ensure that the animals and staff are safe. Here’s how the zoo authorities in Vizag have stepped up the safety measures amid the current crisis.

Safety of Employees:

In a statement released in Tuesday, the zoo authorities stated that all keepers coming in contact with the animals are provided with masks, gloves, and headgear to protect themselves while on the job. At present, only employees under fifty years old, living in neighbourhoods of the zoo are being allowed inside. Thorough checking is being conducted before they enter in, strict rules are in place which ban them from venturing out to markets and other public places. All employees are required to practice strict sanitisation at home as well, said the authorities.

Care for Animals:

The zoo’s curator, in the statement, said that a female tiger in the zoo has been quarantined. Further, measures are being taken to maintain the good health of other animals. While all the herbivores and carnivores have been de-wormed in February and March, multivitamin syrups are being administered to them currently. The curator stated that select enclosures are being monitored round the clock via CCTV surveillance to ensure that the animals are in good health, free of stress.

Disinfection Work:

The authorities have stated that all vehicle tyres entering the zoo are being disinfected. Separate chemical spray solutions are being used to disinfect the roads during the day and night times. Foot baths have also been arranged in all enclosures.

The zoo officials in Vizag have stated that all unnecessary contact with animals is being avoided, and assured that strict protocols are in place for dealing with them during the pandemic.