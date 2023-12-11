The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam and the Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal have collaborated on an animal exchange program. This Animal exchange program aims to expand the animal collections at both Vizag Zoo and Warangal Zoo, offering visitors a chance to see new and fascinating creatures.

On Sunday, IGZP received two new species: the tiny Mouse Deer, the smallest deer species in Asia, and the majestic Chowsinga, also known as the Four-Horned Antelope. These additions are sure to captivate visitors.

In exchange, IGZP gifted the Warangal Zoo Hog Deer, Barking Deer, and vibrant Lutino Parakeets. This exchange ensures that both zoos maintain a diverse and healthy animal population, while also promoting collaboration and resource sharing within the zoological community.

Following standard protocol, the newly arrived animals will be kept in quarantine for a period of observation and care. This ensures their smooth transition into their new environment and protects the health of the existing animal population.

Once the quarantine period is over, the public will be able to visit the new arrivals in their respective enclosures. IGZP will soon share a detailed list of the exchanged animals, providing visitors with information about the new species and their fascinating characteristics.

This animal exchange program exemplifies the commitment of Vizag and Warangal Zoo to provide excellent care for animals and create engaging experiences for visitors. By collaborating and sharing resources, the zoos can continue to promote animal welfare and education, fostering a deeper appreciation for the amazing diversity of the animal kingdom.

