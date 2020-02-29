Vizag twins win National bronze medals and the Youngest Skaters Award

Ishaan Karupakala and Ishaanya Karupakala, students of grade 1 at Ralla Bella International School in Vizag, won 2 bronze medals at the 57th National Skating Championship in pair free dance skating held in Vizag in December 2019. The twins were also awarded ‘The Youngest Skaters’ in the country.

Recognising the achievements, the Andhra Pradesh State Government, on 16 February, felicitated the little ones with the awards. Ishaan and Ishaanya’s school principal Mrs. Subha Dalai highly applauded the talented skaters for their achievements and praised their teachers, P Satyanarayana and Chiti Babu, and parents Raghu and Chitra Karupakala for their support throughout this journey.

Earlier, it was reported that Dhruvika Aaryana, a student of grade 1 at Ralla Bella International School in Vizag, will be representing India at Little Miss Galaxy this year. Litlle Miss Galaxy is slated to be held in Bulgaria, Europe from 26 March to 2 April 2020.