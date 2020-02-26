6-year-old from Vizag to represent India at Little Miss galaxy in Europe

Dhruvika Aaryana, a student of grade 1 at Ralla Bella International School in Vizag, will be representing India at Little Miss Galaxy this year.

The six-year-old already boats of several merits to her credit. Recently, Dhruvika received the ‘Best Talent’ award for her dance performance at ‘Smart Kid Andhra Pradesh’, a state-level contest that was held in Vijayawada for school children. Apart from winning the award of ‘Best Western Dancer’, the Vizag kid also fetched accolades at ‘Indian Talent Search Dance’ competition, ‘Miracle Talent War- Vizag rockstar and Save Girl Child-western dance competition, Little Ms. and Mr. Munchkin in solo as well as group categories. Dhruvika was even selected as one for the faces for D La Valentia’s calendar 2020, which was released at Little Model Earth 2019 held in the first week of December.

Recognising her achievements, the school principal, Mrs. Subha Dalai congratulated Dhruvika and praised her teachers and parents, Mr. Hari Prasad and Mrs. Shimpy Kumari.

Little Miss Galaxy is slated to be held in Bulgaria, Europe from 26 March to 2 April, 2020.