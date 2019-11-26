Stage set for the fourth edition of Little Model Earth in Visakhapatnam

Crossing boundaries, the fourth edition of Little Model Earth, an International Children Festival of Art and Culture is all set to come down to Visakhapatnam. The festival will be organised by D La Valentina in collaboration with the state tourism department from 1-6 December 1-6 2019.

Founded by Amanda Kriel, the CEO of Amone Modelling Agency, Little Model Earth aims to provide an international platform for children to showcase their talent and promote universal brotherhood among the participating countries. “The festival was previously held in South Africa. When I was assigned to host the event in India, I couldn’t think of a place better suited for this occasion other than Vizag”, shares Valentina Mishra, the National Director of Little Model Earth.

Commencing from 1 December, the six-day gala event will witness talented kids from all around the globe. The pageant would comprise five categories including Tiny, Mini, Little, Pre-Teen, Teen for girls and boys from 4 to 18 years. The participating countries include India, South Africa, Brazil, Georgia, Singapore, Thailand, Bulgaria, Ukraine among others. Little Model Earth 2019 is expected to have participation from at least 20 countries across the globe with over 75 participants.

Emphasising on the cultural exchange, a series of exciting rounds are lined up for the upcoming event. It consists of an Interview Round with the Jury, Individual Talent Round, National Costume Round, Country Table Presentation and the Crowning Ceremony. The Grand Finale of Little Model Earth aka Crowning Ceremony which is scheduled at VMRDA Children’s Arena, on the evening of 6 December, would be open for the public.

When: 6 December

Timings: 6 PM – 8 PM

Where: VMRDA Children’s Arena, Visakhapatnam