AP Govt to hold reverse tendering for Happy Nest Project in Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to initiate reverse tendering of Amaravati Happy Nest. On Monday, the Principal Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development, J Syamala Rao (IAS) released a Government Order(GO), approving the proposal of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Regional Development Authority (APCRDA), to implement the reverse tendering process for the housing project.

In a bid to boost the construction activities in Amaravati, the APCRDA had launched Happy Nest in 2018. Declared as a non-profit venture, with the best amenities, the ultra-modern housing complex was proposed to comprise of 1200 luxury flats in twelve towers, at Nallapadu in Amaravati. During the first phase of the sale, which was held last year, three hundred flats were booked within minutes of initiating the sale. The positive response prompted the development authority to launch the second phase of Happy Nest, which received a good response too.

Initially, the contract was awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji, which had started levelling the project site. However, the project was halted temporarily by the State Government to re-evaluate the budget. A few months ago, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested the APCRDA officials call for reverse tendering, in order to reduce the financial burden on the government.