Traffic Police in Vizag have urged citizens to make use of cellar parking facilities available at shopping complexes and other establishments in the city. Acting against the menace caused by illegal parking of vehicles on roads near shopping malls and popular shops, the Visakhapatnam City Traffic Police have been conducting a special drive in the city for the past 15 days

On Tuesday, four special units, each led by a Police Inspector, conducted a drive in Vizag to sensitise citizens on cellar parking. The drive was conducted at Dwaraka Nagar, Asilmetta, Rama Talkies, RTC Complex, and Gurudwara. While the awareness campaign will be carried until 27 December, Visakhapatnam City Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) (Traffic), Ch Adinarayana said that from 28 December, fines will be levied on those who continue to park their vehicles recklessly on roads and cause obstruction to traffic. He added that action will be taken against shopping malls that do not provide space for cellar parking despite having a provision.

Cracking the whip on illegal parking, the Traffic Police in Vizag will be slapping heavy penalties on violators. In an earlier conversation with Yo! Vizag, Mr Adinarayana said, “People should be aware of the fact that roads are meant for commuting and not parking. In order to take the message forward, we are extending these drives to colleges, schools and thereby educating the youth of the city. Furthermore, we are counselling auto-rickshaw and lorry drivers too.”

The ADCP informed that hefty fines will be imposed against those who violate the traffic rules in line with the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act. In addition to towing illegally parked vehicles, the violators are likely to be slapped with fines to the tune of Rs 1000. He, therefore, urged the citizens and management of shopping malls to cooperate with the traffic police.