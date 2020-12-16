Illegal parking on roads has long been a menace, causing traffic obstructions and ugly jams in Visakhapatnam. In order to address the issue, the Visakhapatnam City Traffic Police have launched a special drive to crack the whip on violators.

Speaking to Yo!, Visakhapatnam City Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) (Traffic), Ch Adinarayana informed, “As many as 300 individuals violate parking norms in the city every day. We have been creating awareness among motorists through these drives in areas including Siripuram, Jagadamba Junction, Daba Gardens, Maddilapalem, Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam, Steel Plant area, and other busy intersections of the city.”

Sharing that efforts are being made to ensure cellar parking of vehicles at commercial spaces through these special drives, the ADCP (Traffic) said that the officials are identifying those establishments without parking facilities. Stating that lack of space cannot be an excuse for illegal parking, he noted that the police are currently using CCTV footage, linked to the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissionerate, to identify those who resort to illegal parking.

During these drives, the city traffic police offer counselling to the public. Later on, a fine of Rs 1,000/- in addition to charges required for towing their vehicles will be imposed on the erring individuals. Adding further details, Mr Adinarayana said, “People should be aware of the fact that roads are meant for commuting and not parking. In order to take the message forward, we are extending these drives to colleges, schools and thereby educating the youth of the city. Furthermore, we are counselling auto-rickshaw and lorry drivers too.” The ADCP informed that, hereafter, hefty fines will be imposed against those who violate the traffic rules in line with the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.