The train services between Visakhapatnam and Araku, which are set to resume from 18 December, will be taking halts at more numbers stations than those announced earlier, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division, AK Tripathi, said on Wednesday. In an update by the East Coast Railway, it has also been revealed that the Visakhapatnam – Kirandul -Visakhapatnam special train, via Araku, will also be facilitated with Sleeper Class and a Vistadome coach, for the convenience of passengers.

While it was earlier announced that the train services between Visakhapatnam and Araku will be resuming sans the Vistadome coach, the latest announcement comes as a welcome development. It may be noted that these services were halted in March this year due to the pandemic.

Train 08514 from Visakhapatnam to Kirandul, set to resume services from 18 December, will leave Visakhapatnam at 6:45 AM and reach Kirandul at 8:45 PM, on the same day. This train is slated to follow this schedule till 20 January 2021.

In the return direction, train 08513 from Kirandul to Visakhapatnam will leave Kirandul at 6 AM and reach Visakhapatnam at 8:20 PM, on the same day. This train will operate daily, with effect from 19 December till 21 January 2021.

The pair of trains will take halts at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Srungavarapukota, Borraguhalu, Araku, Koraput, Jeypore, Kotpar Road, Jagdalpur, Dilimili, Kaklur, Dantewada, Bacheli between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul. It may be noted that Srungavarapukota, Borraguhalu, Kotpar Road, Dilimili, and Kaklur are the additional stoppages.

The revised composition of these trains includes one Vistadome coach, one Sleeper Class, eight Second Class reserved coaches, and two Second Class (reserved) cum Luggage coaches.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appealed to all the passengers to strictly adhere to all the health protocols before undertaking a journey to ensure a safe and comfortable journey. Keeping in view of the public demand, the stoppages and composition of these special trains have been revised, he added.

The bookings for these additional coaches will commence soon, the officials notified.