Putting an end to numerous speculations, it has been revealed that the much-anticipated Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam film, Lucifer, starring Chiranjeevi, will be directed by Mohan Raja. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Konidela Production Company, which will be jointly producing the film along with NVR Cinema. The production company also stated that Chiranjeevi, who is currently working for Acharya, will be joining the shoot from Sankranti 2021.

Taking to Twitter, director Mohan Raja shared, “With the blessings of my parents and well wishers, life has always gifted me better and bigger things. And this time I’m more elated n honored to direct a mega project with the Megastar Chiranjeevi himself. Need all your wishes and prayers.” The director added that #Chiru153 will be his proud second-time association with Mega Star after his father, Editor Mohan’s hit Hitler (1997). He also said that the upcoming film will be marking his second directorial in Telugu after Hanuman Junction (2001).

With the blessings of my parents and well wishers, life has always gifted me better and bigger things.

And this time I’m more elated n honored to direct a mega project with the Megastar @KChiruTweets himself 🙏😇

Need all your wishes n prayers 🙏 #Chiru153 pic.twitter.com/d2uhQIGOpy — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) December 16, 2020

It may be recalled that the names of quite a few directors, including Sujeet and VV Vinayak, made rounds around the film circuit to helm the Telugu remake of Lucifer. Mohan Raja, who made his directorial debut in Telugu with Hanuman Junction, has majorly worked in the Tamil film industry. His filmography includes the likes of Velayudham, Velaikkaran, and Santosh Subramaniam.

Lucifer, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, starred Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. The film was received well by the audience and enjoyed a tremendous run at the box office.