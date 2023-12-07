Mary Matha Festival in Vizag is celebrated annually to commemorate communal harmony and peace. The festival is organised at the Visakhapuri Mary Matha Shrine in Ross Hill Chapel. The Vizag City Police has drafted out a few instructions to devotees for the Mary Matha festival celebrations on December 8, 2023 in the city. The instructions and traffic regulations are as follows

Devotees coming from Sea Horse Junction and Convent Flyover, are advised to park their vehicles be it two-wheelers, or four-wheelers, after the railway track following the port. The parking is available on Pappulu Millu Godown Road before the Office of the Port Traffic Manager and proceed towards the Vedanta Gate on foot. Vehicles arriving via Beach Road are suggested to pass through GCB Gate and then utilize the parking spaces arranged near Venkateshwara Temple before walking to the temple premises.

Devotees coming from the direction of the Old Post Office in Vizag’s Van Town are recommended to park their vehicles in the old railway yards located on the opposite side and proceed on foot towards the Motion Bridge leading to the temple. Vehicles are prohibited from entering the entire road leading to the Sea Horse railway track. There no vehicle access for devotees entering the temple premises.

Vizag Traffic ACP, Rajeev Kumar, has advised all devotees to carefully consider the areas advised for parking of vehicles. He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police in the areas indicated by the traffic authorities to smoothly carry out the festivities.

