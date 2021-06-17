The Covid-19 pandemic’s first wave that had a serious impact on the elderly in the beginning has now turned its horn on children and youngsters in the second wave. A study by scientists predicts that in the third wave, children will be more susceptible to the infection. The Andhra Pradesh Government which is bent upon preventing the third wave has decided well ahead to prepare for it. A new state-of-the-art super-speciality hospital will be set up in Vizag, especially for treating children.

District Collector V Vinay Chand has been told to identify suitable land for this purpose. Taking this initiative forward, the Andhra Pradesh Medical Service & Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) has invited bids for providing architectural and engineering consultancy services, including the preparation of detailed project reports for the new super-speciality hospital in Vizag. Apart from Visakhapatnam, the AP Government has planned to set up a similar super-speciality hospital in two more districts which are Vijayawada and Tirupati. This Paediatric Hospital will be set up with an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore each.

While officials are at works to identify land for the hospital, the Superintendent of King George Hospital has sent a proposal on the availability of a building. “We have sent a proposal for setting up a new super-speciality hospital at Rani Chandramani Devi (RCD) Hospital which can be developed as a children’s super-speciality hospital. Apart from the available RCD building, we also proposed another multi-storeyed building. A detailed project report has been sent, and awaits acknowledgment. This Hospital for pediatric treatment can be developed like Niloufer Hospital in Telangana,” said Principal Andhra Medical College PV Sudhakar.

This new super-speciality hospital in Vizag will be providing treatment only to children, and will treat all health ailments. This initiative is soon to materialise and likely to complete in the coming few months. The hospital will be helpful during the third wave, and will help provide Oxygen beds, ventilators and normal beds for Covid-19 affected children. Meanwhile, the state Chief Minister asked the district hospitals to put their best foot forward in preparing for the third wave. Government and private hospitals were told to arrange sufficient beds and drugs for the children.