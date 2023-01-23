The Minister of Information Technology and Industries, Gudivada Amarnath has stated, “Vizag is going to become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh in the next two months”. In his closing speech of the two-day ‘InfinITy Vizag’ summit, Amarnath said that global events such as the G-20 Summit Working Group Committee meeting and Global Investors Summit would be organised in the city.

Minister Amarnath stated that the AP Government plans to develop Vizag into a beach IT destination. He added to his speech that major firms such as IBM and Wipro are in talks to open shop in the city. Recently, it was reported that CM Jagan would lay the foundation stone for the Adani Data Centre.

The minister emphasised that efforts would be made to develop Vizag as a major IT hub on the sidelines of making it the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. He stressed that the city would act as the headquarters of all other IT parks to come up in Vijayawada, Kakinada, and other cities.

Amarnath pointed out that a majority of IT employees in neighbouring states and the US hail from Andhra Pradesh and invited more MNCs to set up offices in Visakhapatnam. On a closing note, he expressed optimism that the state would soon evolve into the leading IT centre in the country.

