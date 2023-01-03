Following suit of MNCs such as Infosys and Randstad, the Adani Group is now preparing the ground to set up a data centre in Vizag. Announced in 2019, this extensive data park is under the pipeline to be established at Kapuluppada, over a spread of 130 acres. In May 2022, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) confirmed the same. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Government officials, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the Adani Data Centre in Vizag by the end of January.

Also read: Buddhist sites around Visakhapatnam to get a facelift, zipline to be added at Borra Caves

Reports suggest that the completion of the project will be achieved in the next 6-7 years. While 82 acres are said to be allocated for the data centre, 28 acres will be allotted for the business park, 11 acres for the skill development university, and 9 acres for the recreational park. The government has agreed to the proposal of the Adani Group to allocate 200MW of power for the data centre in Vizag. With an initial investment of Rs 14,634 crores, this upcoming facility is expected to create over 24,000 jobs.

It may be recalled that MNCs such as Infosys, Randstad, and Amazon have announced their ventures in the beach city. Randstad, a multinational HR firm, has recently opened up in the newly-constructed Lansum Square at Isukathota Junction.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.