With the notification being issued for the GVMC standing committee elections, parties have started chalking out strategies to outsmart their rivals. While the YSRCP, with a strength of 58 corporators out of 98 in the corporation, is sure of a clean sweep like in the previous election, the TDP, which has 30 corporators, is confident of garnering the support of the opposition parties.

In the last year’s elections, the YSRCP bagged all ten standing panel member posts. Besides, the TDP claims that a few ruling party corporators are in touch with it and voiced confidence about winning their support. With the election date (19 July) fast approaching, the TDP corporators, under the leadership of GVMC floor leader P Srinivasa Rao, met on Thursday to discuss several issues related to the standing committee elections.

It was decided at the meeting to contest the polls despite not having enough strength to make any impact. Srinivasa Rao said the views of party corporators were elicited at the meeting, and all were in favour of contesting the elections by gathering support from other parties. The floor leader in the council said a few ruling party corporators were unsatisfied with the functioning of the government.

“We will try to drum up their support,” he optimistically pointed out. “Our strength will go up to 36 with the support of opposition corporators, and the figure will go up further as the dissident corporators from YSRCP are sure to join hands with us,” he exuded confidence. While the Jana Sena has three corporators in the council, CPI, CPI (M), and Bharatiya Janata Party have one corporator each in the GVMC. Meanwhile, four corporators who won the election as independents are extending their support to the government.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.