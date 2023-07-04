The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed senior leader and former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari as the Andhra Pradesh party president. Though several names like Satyakumar and Sujana Chowdary were doing rounds in the political circles, the party’s high command finally chose Purandeswari for the key post ahead of the elections. BJP made the announcement regarding the same on Tuesday, 4 July 2023.

Daughter of legendary actor and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, Purandeswari held various positions during the Congress regime. She represented Bapatla and Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituencies by winning the elections on the Congress ticket. During the Congress tenure, she served as the Union Minister of State for Human Resources and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

Protesting against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, she resigned from INC and later joined the BJP in 2014. In the BJP, she held critical posts and, currently, is the general secretary of the party. Meanwhile, party chief Nadda informed the incumbent BJP president of Andhra Pradesh, Somu Veerraju, about the appointment of Purandeswari. He assured Veerraju of a crucial post in the party.

