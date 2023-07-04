With the tenure of the present Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Standing Committee members coming to an end on 26 July 2023, the concerned authorities initiated the process to conduct elections for the upcoming tenure. Notification for the elections was issued on Monday, 3 July. According to the notification, nominations will be accepted from 11 am to 3 pm on 11 July at the chambers of the Additional Commissioner (finance).

A list of the candidates who submitted nominations will be announced at 5 pm on the same day. Scrutiny of nominations will be taken up from 11 am on 12 July, and the list of eligible candidates will be displayed the same day. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is 15 July, and the process will end by 3 pm.

Also read: Air traffic at Visakhapatnam Airport takes a beating as airlines pull out services

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections will be held on 19 July. Polling will take place from 10 am to 2 pm at the conference hall of the GVMC main office. Counting will be taken up the same day, and the list of elected members will be announced after the completion of the counting.

Earlier, elections for the 10-member standing committee were held on 27 July 2022. In the elections, the ruling YSRCP made a clean sweep bagging all 10 seats. Despite having only 29 members in the 62-member GVMC council, the TDP fielded its candidates but drew a blank.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.