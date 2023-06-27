With high nutritional values and low-calorie load, millets, the tiny grains of cereal crops, now find a pride place in the kitchen of almost every household. As millet consumption sees an upward trend, the number of shops selling healthy products and stalls offering food made of them is on the rise in the city of Vizag. Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, many were unaware of millets. However, the fear unleashed by the pandemic has made many health conscious and they have started searching for immunity boosters and healthy food.

For such people, millets proved to be a boon and they have included the grains in their list of groceries. Though many start the day with a cup of coffee or tea, of late, there is an apparent change in their lifestyle and Ragi Malt is replacing the two hot beverages. Similarly, a section of people have stopped consuming white rice and started taking Korralu instead for lunch. For dinner, Jonna Rotti or a multi-grain pulka has become the choice of many, particularly diabetics. Even the tiffin items like idli, dosa, and pongal are being made of millet as the little grains are beneficial in numerous ways.

While some millets balance glucose levels, other type helps reduce weight. Similarly, some types of millet, according to experts, improve brain functioning, while others help check high cholesterol. As demand grows for millets, organic stores and millet food centres like Sattva Naturals, Health Hub, Millet Rasoi, and Vasena Poli have cropped up in Vizag and gained much popularity. Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu the other day visited Vasen Poli located at Siripuram and was all praise for it and suggested people switch to the millets.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) at its regional meeting of Southern states held in Visakhapatnam recently underlined the need to further promote the use of millets. Commission Chairman Vijay Paul Sarma advised the state governments to encourage farmers to take up alternative crops, particularly millets. Millet farmers should be extended all help as they have bright prospects.

C Harikiran, Commissioner of Agriculture, Andhra Pradesh, who took part in the meeting, said millets have been made a part of mid-day meals in schools besides serving ragi malt to students. Containing a lot of fibre, the millets which include Korralu, Samalu, Udalu, and Arikelu got the much-needed fillip when Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the inclusion of millets in the mid-day meal for school children and are likely to continue to be a key food crop to keep people stay healthy.

Article written by Lakkoju Nagesh Babu, senior journalist and Column Editor.

