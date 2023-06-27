Till a couple of days ago, vendors carrying loads of tomatoes in autos were seen selling the bright red fruit in streets for just Rs 15 to Rs 20 a kg. But now, the essential commodity, the favourite choice of many, has turned so dearer, and its cost is not within the reach of the common man. The prices have gone through the roof, and a kg tomato is being sold for Rs 100 in the open market on Tuesday in Vizag, while it is available at Rs 75 at Rythu Bazaars.

The rate is over Rs 110 at online grocery shops. According to market sources, the price may go up further in the next few days. Expecting a further surge in the prices, some people, particularly small traders, are seen thronging the tomato stalls at Rythu Bazaars in Vizag and buying the commodity in bulk quantities. Many consumers are seen enquiring about the rate of tomatoes and skipping buying, cursing the government.

Low yield in the State and drop in supply from other states have been attributed to this surge in the price of tomatoes. Crop damage due to several factors like a severe heatwave and delay in monsoon too has pushed the vegetable price, say the sources. Prices of other vegetables are also on the rise in the market, emptying the pocket of consumers.

Beans, topping the list, are being sold at Rs 160 at Poorna Market, followed by capsicum, almost at the same rate. Reeling under the price rise of essential commodities ranging from pulses to vegetables, the common man hopes against hope for some solace.

