Andhra Pradesh reported another case of the Omicron variant, of the Covid-19 virus, in a foreign returnee in Vizag. With this, the total tally of Omicron variant cases in Andhra Pradesh is four.

Informing the aforementioned to Yo! Vizag, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Dr S Tirupathi Rao, said that a 31-year-old person, who returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), got diagnosed with the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus in Vizag. “The infected patient tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on 16 December, 2021. Subsequently, his sample was sent for genome sequencing. On 23 December, 2021, the results showed positive for the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus,” said Mr Rao.

Mr Rao added that the infected person’s condition is stable and is currently under home isolation.

It could be noted that on 15 December, 2021, Andhra Pradesh’s first Omicron patient, from Vizianagaram, tested negative for the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). Not only he, but all the 6 primary contacts and 150 secondary contacts, whose samples have been collected, were also declared negative.

Meanwhile, District Covid Special Officer and Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal, PV Sudhakar, told Yo! Vizag, that Visakhapatnam District is currently treating 131 active Covid-19 cases. Of the total active cases, less than 20 are receiving treatment in the hospitals and the rest have been advised home isolation.

Visakhapatnam District has completed administering 95 percent of the population with the first dose and 65 percent of the population with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

