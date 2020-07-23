Vizag recorded 684 more COVID-19 cases between Wednesday and Thursday. As per the district bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 Visakhapatnam, the district accounted for 2904 active cases, 2200 discharges, and 61 deaths as on Thursday evening. The COVID-19 tally in the district has now mounted to 5165.

The bulletin further revealed that 23 new clusters – Golugondapeta, Chandala Veedhi, Pilakavani Palem, Talarsingi, Chinna Bazar, Kothapeta, Timiram, Bethapudi Road Devarapalli, Gollapeta, Neredivalasa, Masjid Street, Chinna Gidijala, LV Palem, Sontyam, Vellanki, Podugupalem, Diamonds Convent, M. Kothapalli, Palliveedhi Seethanagaram, Sivaji Nagar, Raghuram Colony, Ramalayam Veedhi Gandhinagaram, Rice Mill Road Chinna Akkireddypalem, Sirasapalli Anakapalle – have been identified has containment zones. Vizag district currently reports 119 very active clusters, 293 active clusters, 229 dormant clusters and 39 denotified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh recorded its sharpest single-day spike yet in terms of the new COVID-19 cases. As per the Depart of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh recorded as many as 7988 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours to take the count to 72,711 on Thursday. While 34,272 cases have been marked active as on this evening, 37,555 individuals were discharged (including the 5428 individuals discharged today) after recovering. The death toll surged to 884 with 61 more patients succumbing to the infection.

East Godavari, with 1391 new cases, reported the highest number of COVID-19 positives in a single day, followed by Guntur (1184) and Anantapur (1016).

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 58,052 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. While 32,434 samples were tested via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively, 25,618 samples were tested using the Rapid Antigen Test kits. Of the 684 COVID-19 cases that have been freshly detected in Vizag, 429 were reported via VRDL/Truenat/NACO while the remaining 255 were reported in the Rapid Antigen Tests.