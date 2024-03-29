On 28 March 2024, Vizag Port achieved a historic milestone by handling and shipping 80.05 million metric tons of cargo, setting a new record in the port’s 90-year history. This feat was registered with four days left for the end of the financial year 2023-24. The Chairman of the port, M Angamuthu, expressed his delight at this achievement, noting that progress has been recorded in many fields in the transportation of goods. Following this achievement, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has set a cargo traffic target of 90 million tonnes (mt) for the financial year 2024-25.

Compared to last year, crude oil transportation has increased by 27 per cent, iron ore by 12 per cent, and fertilizers by 6 per cent. The port has seen an increase in the operation of 43 baby cape vessels with BHIM in the inner harbor compared to last year. A 35 per cent increase has also been recorded in the number of ships entering the port.

The Visakha Container Terminal handled 6.65 lakh TEUs, marking an increase of 28 per cent. Improvements were also noted in pre-berthing detention (68%), turnaround time (10%), output for ship birth day (10%), and idle time berthing (8%).

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Sets Cargo Traffic Target for 2024-25

In line with the 90 MT cargo traffic target for next year, VPA has prepared an action plan with strategic initiatives to be taken, investments to be made in infrastructure and technology, and enhanced collaboration with stakeholders.

Incremental cargo, especially container, agriculture, marine, and aqua cargo, will be focus areas for VPA. The VPA Chairperson said, “We intend to bring more coastal ships and cargo from the hinterland to elsewhere in the country. Sustainable development and green port initiatives will be factored to handle more cargoes in the coming years.”

The likely investment in infrastructure upgrade and other capacity building projects over the next two years will be around ₹2,000 crore. The authority is also assessing the current capacity to handle cargo and identifying bottlenecks in port operations as part of the measures to achieve the 90 mt target.

Investments will be made in infrastructure upgrades such as expanding berths, improving cargo handling equipment, and enhancing storage facilities to accommodate the increased traffic. The action plan also envisages operational efficiency improvements to implement advanced technology solutions like automation in cargo handling and operations to increase throughput efficiency.

“We will expand the cargo base by diversifying into new types of cargo that the port can handle, such as liquid bulk, dry bulk, containers, and break-bulk cargoes. Development of specialized terminals or zones for handling specific types of cargo, such as a dedicated container terminal or a cold storage zone for perishable goods, is also on the cards,” the official said.

The VPA will also collaborate with exporters and importers by understanding their requirements and offering competitive services. Development works worth Rs 300 crores will commence soon, according to the Visakha Port Chairman. Going at this pace, it is anticipated that the Vizag Port will reach its goal and set a new record in cargo handling in the coming year.