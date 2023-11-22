On the occasion of the India vs Australia T20 cricket match in Vizag, the traffic police will enforce traffic restrictions across the city. These traffic restrictions will come into play at 6 AM on the match day and will be implemented till midnight. The Vizag Police also announced directions for ticket holders of the India vs Australia T20 match about parking areas and routes to travel.

Here are the traffic restrictions and parking arrangements for India vs Australia T20 match in Vizag.

About 28,000 spectators are expected to come to the cricket stadium. Considering the high number of vehicles, those not attending the match are advised not to travel towards the stadium. Instead, they are suggested to use alternative routes. Buses from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram to Visakhapatnam city, and other commercial vehicles can travel through Timmapuram after reaching Jurong Junction, and then proceed on Beach Road through Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar, Jodugullapalem. Cars, two-wheelers, autos, etc., coming from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram can take the route back through Timmapuram and then turn towards Beach Road to travel through Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar, Jodugullapalem. Buses, other commercial vehicles, and private vehicles from Visakhapatnam to Anandapuram, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam can take the left at Hanumanthawaka towards Arilova BRTS Road and turn towards Anandapuram through Adavivaram. Buses, cars, two-wheelers, autos, etc., coming from Visakhapatnam City Anandapuram, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam take the left at Hanumanthawaka Junction, turn left towards Adavivaram, and then proceed towards Anandapuram. Similarly, vehicles can turn right at either Hanumathuwaka, Visakha Valley or Yendada junctions and travel via Timmapuram and Marikavalasa to reach the highway.

Important Information for Heavy Vehicles:

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed towards the stadium from 06:00 AM to 12:00 AM on the match day. Vehicles from Anakapalli to Vizianagaram and Srikakulam must travel without entering the city via Sabbavaram, Pendurthi, and Anandapuram. Vehicles from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram towards Anakapalli must travel without entering the city through Pendurthi and Sabbavaram.

Instructions for Match Viewers:

VIP and VVIP vehicle holders from Visakhapatnam City to the stadium can travel on NH 16 and park their vehicles at designated junctions like A Ground, B Ground, and V Convention Ground. Ticket holders from Visakhapatnam towards the stadium can travel on NH 16, reach the stadium, and park at their respective junctions. Those with general tickets can turn left from Oldage Junction, reach Sanketika Engineering College Ground, and park their vehicles. Viewers coming from Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Anandapuram, Gajuwaka, Boyapalem, and Kommadi can turn left at the Car Shed Junction, return towards Midhilapuri Colony, reach MVV City Double Road, and turn right towards Polisetty Venugopalarao Ground for parking. Alternatively, they can turn left from the Car Shed Junction, reach Midhilapuri Colony, and proceed towards NH 16 for parking. Viewers from Visakhapatnam or Bheemili can reach Law College Road via IT SEZ to park their vehicles. RTC special buses arranged for the match from Visakhapatnam City will travel via IT SEZ and park at Sankethika Engineering College Ground. Special RTC buses from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Anandapuram can divert at Marikavalasa and travel via Timmapuram and IT SEZ to park at Sanketika Engineering College Ground. Alternatively, they can turn left at the Car Shed Junction, reach Midhilapuri Colony, and proceed towards NH 16 for parking.

