With just a day to go for the much-anticipated India vs Australia T20 match, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar IPS confirmed that all the required arrangements have been made in coordination with the district authorities. Addressing the media, the CP stated that six ambulances will be kept ready on the stadium premises, alongside a paramedics team for medical emergencies.

The organising committee members’ meeting saw the participation of District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma IAS, VDCA President P Vishnu Kumar Raju, DCP K Srinivasa Rao, and others. The collector appealed to the concerned departments to work in harmony for the successful conduct of the high-profile match.

Emphasising ensuring the best experience for the audiences, the civic body commissioner stated that the GVMC staff would be present at food stalls to keep a check on the prices. He mandated that snacks and drinks should not be sold at prices higher than usual. The Commissioner of Police highlighted traffic diversion and vehicular flow management.

The Visakhapatnam CP stated that traffic diversions would be enforced at major junctions to ensure an easy commute for those attending the India vs Australia T20 match. Further, parking areas would be arranged around the stadium for public convenience, he added.

